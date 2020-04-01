Qatar extends ban of flights, lockdown of industrial area in Doha

Qatar said on Wednesday it will be extending a suspension of inbound flights except transit and cargo over coronavirus fears, according to a report by state-run Qatar News Agency.



The Gulf state also extended a lockdown of an industrial area in Doha where authorities reported dozens of cases of the disease.

Also on Wednesday, Qatar confirmed it detected 54 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 835 so far.

The statement from the Qatari Ministry of Public Health said the cases were related to travelers who returned to Doha and others who came into physical contact with the infected cases.

A day earlier, Qatar confirmed a second death as a result of the novel coronavirus. The man who died was a male resident, 58, who also suffered from chronic diseases.

(With Reuters)

Read more:

Pets killed, abandoned in Lebanon due to false link to coronavirus

Coronavirus: Emergency tax measures announced in the GCC so far

Flights, jobs, pollution, tourism, orange juice: Coronavirus in 5 charts

Last Update: 19:23 KSA 22:23 - GMT 19:23