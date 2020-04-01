UAE confirms two deaths due to coronavirus, death toll at 8 so far

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Wednesday two people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing its death toll to eight so far, according to the country’s health ministry.

The health ministry identified one patient who died as a 62-year-old Asian national and another as a 78-year-old Gulf patient. The statement said both suffered from chronic diseases and heart failure which led to the “deterioration of their health conditions.”

Officials also confirmed the detection of 150 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of diagnosed cases to 814 so far.

The UAE will begin testing for coronavirus at a massive laboratory reportedly built in the country in just 14 days, according to a joint announcement on Tuesday by genomics company BGI and Group 42 (G42), the leading technology company based in Abu Dhabi.

The country’s government also has introduced new guidelines for employers to deal with issues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, relating to salary reductions, layoffs, and bankruptcy.

A drive-through testing site where people can get tested while remaining in their cars was also set up earlier last week.

Meanwhile, distance learning for all government and private schools and universities was extended until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Al Arabiya English’s Tommy Hilton, Tamara Abueish and Leen Alfaisal contributed to this report.

Read more:

UAE set up massive coronavirus testing laboratory in 14 days: Science companies

‘I shed a tear’ Abu Dhabi Crown Prince shares heartfelt message amid coronavirus

Coronavirus: UAE introduces new guidelines for employees hit by downturn

Last Update: 19:01 KSA 22:01 - GMT 19:01