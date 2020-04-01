UAE set up massive coronavirus testing laboratory in 14 days: Reports

The UAE will begin testing for coronavirus at a massive laboratory reportedly built in the country in just 14 days, according to a joint announcement on Tuesday by genomics company BGI and Group 42 (G42), the leading technology company based in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE already has already been testing for coronavirus and has confirmed 611 cases in the country. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed visited the UAE's first drive-through testing site in Abu Dhabi this week, and the UAE is set to launch several more across the country in the coming days.

But according to the announcement by BGI and G42, this new laboratory - reportedly set up over two weeks in the UAE's Masdar City - will take testing in the UAE to a much larger scale.

"This high throughput lab provides the scale and firepower to enable all people in Abu Dhabi and the UAE to access the most reliable PCR tests, which are also provided by G42 in partnership with BGI. We thank the UAE leadership's support in protecting the health and wellbeing of the country's residents against this pandemic," G42 President Peng Xiao was quoted by media as saying. PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction tests, a form of test which analyzes a short sequence of DNA.

