Kuwait recorded one new coronavirus recovery, bringing the total to 81 on Thursday, Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah said on Twitter.

There have been 317 cases confirmed in Kuwait with 237 receiving medical care, according to the health ministry. Fourteen people are in the intensive care unit.

Last Update: 06:17 KSA 09:17 - GMT 06:17