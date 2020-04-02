Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,885 total cases, 328 recoveries

The health ministry spokesman emphasized the need to comply with the measures implemented for the safety of all.
“Areas that haven’t yet recorded cases shouldn’t assume the virus won’t reach them,” the spokesman said.
He also said to always be cautious because “the virus has an incubation period and could appear later.”
“No area is immune to getting an outbreak,” said the spokesman. “The entire world is on high alert, without any exceptions.”
The Kingdom has taken several other measures in an effort to combat the spread of the virus. Pilgrimage for national and foreign worshippers was suspended last month. Most recently, Saudi Arabia asked Muslims around the world to be patient and delay their plans for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages amid uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Kingdom’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah.