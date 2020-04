Saudi Arabia recorded 154 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 2,039, according to a health ministry spokesman.

Of those confirmed cases, 1,663 are active cases receiving medical care, 41 are in the intensive care unit. The spokesman added that 351 have recovered in the Kingdom and the death toll is now 25.

He also urged people to follow the implemented measures to help slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Last Update: 12:47 KSA 15:47 - GMT 12:47