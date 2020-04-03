Coronavirus: Dubai extends validity of expired health cards for three months

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) extended on Thursday the validity of expired health cards for three months, starting from March 24, as part of the government’s efforts to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The DHA said it has issued a circular informing concerned healthcare providers that health card holders can avail necessary medical services, even if their card is expired, state news agency WAM reported.

The DHA added that it has extended the validity of expired health cards to facilitate the process for all DHA customers and make it easier for them to get necessary healthcare services, especially in light of the current circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Authority stressed it is exerting all efforts to ensure the health and wellbeing of community members by implementing extensive precautionary and prevention measures.

Your commitment determines your future and the future of others#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/dzb0XjGjEV — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) April 2, 2020

There are 1,024 confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths in the UAE as of Thursday.

