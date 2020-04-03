Coronavirus: Dubai suspends print versions of Emarat Alyoum, al-Bayan newspapers

The print versions of two newspapers, al-Bayan and Emarat Alyoum, have been suspended, Dubai’s media office announced on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This announcement comes shortly after the UAE’s National Media Council decided last month to temporarily stop the distribution of all print newspapers, magazines and marketing material, in a move to combat the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.



“It is not certain how long the virus that causes COVID-19 survives on surfaces, but it seems to behave like other coronaviruses,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said. “Studies suggest that coronaviruses, including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus, may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days.”



However, the WHO said how long it survives on surfaces may vary under different conditions, including type of surface, temperature or humidity of the environment.



PDF versions of both newspapers will be available starting Sunday for those who subscribe, according to the Dubai Media Office.

