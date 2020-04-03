Coronavirus: Etihad operates flights to 7 destinations for those looking to leave UAE

UAE’s Etihad Airways will be operating outbound flights to seven destinations for people wishing to leave the country starting from Sunday, April 5, the airline said in a press release.

“Etihad… from 5 April, will operate a regular service to a number of destinations starting with Seoul Incheon, and following with others such as Melbourne, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Amsterdam. These destinations are subject to government approvals,” the airline said.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“Once approved, these flights will be available for booking through etihad.com, the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through a local or online travel agency,” the airline added.

There are 1,024 confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths in the UAE as of Thursday.

Travel restrictions

The UAE announced on Thursday extending the suspension of entry of all valid visa holders who are outside the country for two additional weeks starting Thursday April 2, as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The country had also suspended issuing all entry visas starting from March 17, and called on its citizens abroad to return to their home country due to travel difficulties in light of the spread of the coronavirus and the travel restrictions the government put in place to contain the outbreak.

It also suspended on March 23 all passenger and transit flights to and from the country for two weeks.

However, the UAE brought 1,743 of its citizens and their companions home from abroad in 39 evacuation trips, and there are another 25 repatriation trips planned over the next few days.

Precautionary measures in the country

The UAE launched on Thursday March 26 a three-day nationwide disinfection campaign which was later extended till April 5, during which the authorities urged people to stay home from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. everyday.

All malls, shopping centers, commercial centers, and open markets except for fish, vegetable, and meat markets will be closed for two weeks from March 23.

Restaurants will also only be limited to delivery for the two-week period.

The UAE ordered on March 16 all hotels to close their pubs, bars, and lounges. Gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps will also be closed until the end of the month.

Public beaches, swimming pools, cinemas, theme parks, and tourist attractions are also closed until the end of March.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE extends residence permits expiring March 1 for a renewable 3 months

Coronavirus: UAE extends distance learning till end of school year

Last Update: 20:23 KSA 23:23 - GMT 20:23