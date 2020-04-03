Coronavirus: Kuwait records 417 total cases with 82 recoveries

Kuwait recorded 75 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 417, the health ministry announced on Friday.

Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah earlier announced one new recovery. A 60-year-old woman recovered, al-Sabah said on Twitter, raising the total to 82.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

There are currently 335 active cases in Kuwait with 16 people in the intensive care unit.

Kuwait enforced several precautionary measures last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a daily 11-hour curfew from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Anyone caught breaking the curfew will be jailed for up to three years and fined 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($32,000) in line with new laws, according to the country’s deputy prime minister.



