Saudi Arabia implemented an earlier curfew start time in the city of Dammam and the governorates of Qatif and Taif as part of the Kingdom’s measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, according to the ministry of interior.

The new curfew time will start at 3 p.m. instead of the previously announced 7 p.m.

Last Update: 04:48 KSA 07:48 - GMT 04:48