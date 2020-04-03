Coronavirus: Saudi’s King Salman orders $2.39 bln aid to affected citizens

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered the disbursement of up to 9 billion riyals ($2.39 billion) in financial support to more than 1.2 million citizens who work in private sector companies affected by the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Last month, Saudi Arabia announced on Friday measures exceeding 120 billion riyals ($31.93 billion) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, state TV said.
