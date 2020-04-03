Qatar crosses 1,000 mark as it confirms 126 new coronavirus cases

Qatar confirms 126 cases of the coronavirus have been detected on Friday, and the recovery of 21 patients, Qatar News Agency reported citing the country’s health ministry.

"Some new cases are related to travelers who came to Qatar and others related to contacts," QNA said in a tweet.

With the new tally announced on Friday, Qatar's infection rate has crossed the 1,000 mark.

A day earlier, Qatar confirmed 144 new coronavirus cases.

Qatar has closed all non-vital businesses until further notice as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Vital sectors like supermarkets and pharmacies remain open.

The government also shut down all shops and bank branches in shopping malls, except for food stores and pharmacies, in addition to closing down part of the Industrial Area. Mosques and communal religious prayers, including Friday prayers, have also been suspended.

Last Update: 16:14 KSA 19:14 - GMT 16:14