UAE confirms one death, 210 new coronavirus cases

The United Arab Emirates reported on Friday 240 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in the country up to 1,264, the ministry of health said, adding that one patient has died from the disease.

The ministry said that the one death recorded on Friday belonged to a case of a 51-year-old Asian citizen who suffered from chronic disease and kidney failure, bringing the number of deaths in the country so far to nine.

“The new cases were detected in people from different nationalities, all of whom are stable and are subject to the necessary health care. The Ministry attributed the increase in the number of infections to the non-compliance of the infected with preventive and precautionary measures, physical separation and quarantine procedures, in addition to cases related to travel abroad,” state news agency WAM reported, citing the UAE’s Health Ministry.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The Health Ministry also confirmed that 12 people have recovered from the coronavirus and that they fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 108.

The new tally comes after UAE’s Etihad Airways said it will be operating outbound flights to seven destinations for people wishing to leave the country starting from Sunday, April 5.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Hospital beds per capita show how ready governments are to treat cases

Informal workers in Arab world hit hardest by coronavirus, unlikely to get help

South Korea conquered coronavirus without a lockdown: a model to follow?

Last Update: 18:01 KSA 21:01 - GMT 18:01