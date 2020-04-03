UAE crosses 1,000 mark, with 210 new coronavirus cases raising total up to 1,024

The United Arab Emirates reported on Thursday 210 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in the country up to 1,024, the ministry of health said.

The ministry said the new cases were detected through testing people who came into contact with previously infected individuals, those who did not abide be precautionary measures and social distancing, in addition to cases related to travel abroad.

The new cases were from different nationalities, are all in stable conditions and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 35 patients, raising the total of recovered patients in the country up to 96.

There were no new recorded deaths, keeping the death toll at eight people so far.

Travel restrictions

The UAE announced on Thursday extending the suspension of entry of all valid visa holders who are outside the country for two additional weeks starting Thursday April 2, as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The country had also suspended issuing all entry visas starting from March 17, and called on its citizens abroad to return to their home country due to travel difficulties in light of the spread of the coronavirus and the travel restrictions the government put in place to contain the outbreak.

It also suspended on March 23 all passenger and transit flights to and from the country for two weeks.

However, the UAE brought 1,743 of its citizens and their companions home from abroad in 39 evacuation trips, and there are another 25 repatriation trips planned over the next few days.

Precautionary measures in the country

The UAE launched on Thursday March 26 a three-day nationwide disinfection campaign which was later extended till April 5, during which the authorities urged people to stay home from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. everyday.

All malls, shopping centers, commercial centers, and open markets except for fish, vegetable, and meat markets will be closed for two weeks from March 23.

Restaurants will also only be limited to delivery for the two-week period.

The UAE ordered on March 16 all hotels to close their pubs, bars, and lounges. Gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps will also be closed until the end of the month.

Public beaches, swimming pools, cinemas, theme parks, and tourist attractions are also closed until the end of March.

