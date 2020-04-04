NEWS
GULF

Coronavirus: Dubai extends sterilization, enforces strict restrictions on movement

The empty Sheikh Zayed street in Dubai is pictured on March 27, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English Saturday 04 April 2020
Text size A A A

The Emirate of Dubai announced on Saturday the extension of the sterilization program to 24 hours effective from 8 p.m today for 2 weeks subject to renewal, and enforced strict restrictions on movement across the city according to the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The committee added that legal action will be taken against violators.

Union cooperative outlets, supermarkets, pharmacies and food and medicine deliveries allowed to operate normally throughout the day.

Extensive medical tests to be conducted across densely populated areas in the emirate to ensure members of community are not affected by COVID-19.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 17:31 KSA 20:31 - GMT 17:31

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top