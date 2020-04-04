Coronavirus: Dubai to halt tram, metro services from Sunday

The services of the Metro and Tram in Dubai are to be suspended from tomorrow, Sunday, according to local media.



The move comes as part of Dubai’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



The UAE has also begun a National Disinfection Program, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day, across the emirates.



The UAE recorded one new fatality over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 10, according to the Ministry of Health spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani.



A total of 241 additional infections were confirmed bringing the total in the UAE to 1,505 with 125 recoveries.

