Coronavirus: Kuwait records first fatality out of 479 total cases

Kuwait recorded its first coronavirus death out of 479 confirmed cases, the health ministry announced on Saturday. A total of 62 new infections were confirmed over the past 24 hours, in addition to 11 recoveries.



The ministry said 17 people are in the intensive care unit while 93 total have recovered.

Kuwait enforced several precautionary measures last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a daily 11-hour curfew from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Anyone caught breaking the curfew will be jailed for up to three years and fined 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($32,000) in line with new laws, according to the country’s deputy prime minister.



