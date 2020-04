Saudi Arabia quarantined seven neighborhoods in the Jeddah governorate in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

The areas include Kilo 14 north, Kilo 14 south, al-Mahjar, Ghulail, al-Qurayat, Kilo 13 and Petromin.

Last Update: 12:38 KSA 15:38 - GMT 12:38