Coronavirus: Transit through Bahrain open for international travelers

Transit through Bahrain International Airport is open again for international travelers, Manama-based Gulf Air said on Saturday, though entry to the country is limited to Bahrainis and other residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



“In compliance with the new regulations issued by the Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority, we are welcoming back transit passengers through Bahrain International Airport. Arrival into Bahrain remains restricted to nationals and residents,” the airline said on Twitter.

Last Update: 09:15 KSA 12:15 - GMT 09:15