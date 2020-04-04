NEWS
Coronavirus: Transit through Bahrain open for international travelers

An Airbus A320-251N of Bahraini airline Gulf Air (F-WWDU 9331) is pictured at the Airbus delivery center, in Colomiers, near Toulouse, southwestern France, on November 15, 2019. (AFP)
Reuters Saturday 04 April 2020
Transit through Bahrain International Airport is open again for international travelers, Manama-based Gulf Air said on Saturday, though entry to the country is limited to Bahrainis and other residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“In compliance with the new regulations issued by the Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority, we are welcoming back transit passengers through Bahrain International Airport. Arrival into Bahrain remains restricted to nationals and residents,” the airline said on Twitter.

