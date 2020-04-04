Coronavirus: UAE extends nation-wide disinfections program

United Arab Emirates officials confirmed they are extending the nation-wide disinfection program which was supposed to conclude on Saturday, the country’s health and interior ministries confirmed in a statement.

“The two ministries said new facilities and establishments would be added to the disinfection plan in all emirates of the country. The Programme will be subject to periodic assessment as per recommendations approved by the World Health Organisation, WHO, and established international practices,” according to a statement on WAM news agency.

The program, which was extended for a second week last Saturday, takes place on a nightly basis from 8 pm to 6 am during which a curfew is enacted and people are urged to stay at home.

Watch: #Dubai authorities focused the second night of a nationwide disinfection campaign to sanitize the metro, taxis, buses and trams, videos posted by the Dubai Media Office show, as part of efforts to prevent the #coronavirus from spreading further. https://t.co/d856W04iZy pic.twitter.com/Avz4IqBzXF — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 28, 2020

“This decision comes in light of the successful implementation of the programme, which was launched on Thursday, 26th March, with the use of the most advanced technologies. The programme is being carried out with the support and cooperation of several competent bodies and participation of hundreds of workers, supervisors and administrators from federal and local governments,” WAM added in its statement.

Read more:

UAE confirms one death, 210 new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus: Hospital beds per capita show how ready governments are to treat cases

Informal workers in Arab world hit hardest by coronavirus, unlikely to get help

The UAE reported on Friday 240 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in the country up to 1,264, the ministry of health said, adding that one patient has died from the disease.

Dubai authorities have so far sanitized the metro, taxis, buses, and trams, videos posted by the Dubai Media Office showed.

Dubai Police also shared videos of radars on highways that were used to detect those violating traffic restrictions during the nighttime curfew.

Last Update: 03:00 KSA 06:00 - GMT 03:00