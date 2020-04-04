Coronavirus: UAE records one new fatality bringing total to 10 out of 1,505 cases

The United Arab Emirates recorded one new fatality over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 10, according to the Ministry of Health spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani.

A total of 241 additional infections were confirmed bringing the total in the UAE to 1,505 with 125 recoveries.

Testing as a preventative measure, in addition to expanding the quarantine for infected and suspected cases, are significant in this stage to help slow the spread of the virus, according to the health ministry.

With the expansion of testing, the ministry is expecting to record additional cases in the near future, al-Hosani said.

She emphasized the need to comply with the preventative measures in place and to only leave one’s home for necessary reasons.

In a related development, the UAE recommends everyone should wear a mask while in public based on recent research that shows people with no symptoms can spread the virus, according to the health ministry spokeswoman.

