Qatar reports 250 new coronavirus cases, total at 1325

Qatar confirmed on Saturday 250 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 1325, according to the ministry of health.

The ministry said that a total of 109 cases have recovered from the infection.

Qatar has closed all non-vital businesses until further notice as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Vital sectors like supermarkets and pharmacies remain open.

The government also shut down all shops and bank branches in shopping malls, except for food stores and pharmacies, in addition to closing down part of the Industrial Area. Mosques and communal religious prayers, including Friday prayers, have also been suspended.

Last Update: 16:57 KSA 19:57 - GMT 16:57