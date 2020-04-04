Saudi Ministry of Justice sends out a message of hope amid coronavirus pandemic

In a heartwarming video, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice reached out to the local community and beyond with a message of hope and a better tomorrow as governments around the world are responding to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“People will hug again, hands will shake, schools will re-open, prayers will be held, stadiums will fill with fans, and airplanes will take to the skies. But to get there, we must keep fighting,” said the ministry in a video published on its Twitter account.

“Saudi Arabia stands by the global community,” the ministry affirmed.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has ordered coronavirus treatment to be available for anyone in need of medical care, including people who have overstayed their visa in the Kingdom, Health Minister Tawfig al-Rabiah said.

King Salman also ordered the disbursement of up to 9 billion riyals ($2.39 billion) in financial support to more than 1.2 million citizens who work in private sector companies affected by the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

G20 leaders under Saudi Arabia Presidency pledged last week to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses caused by border closures and sweeping shutdowns aimed at halting the spread of the disease.

