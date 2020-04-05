Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi extends closure of cinemas, theme parks, malls

Abu Dhabi’s cinemas, amusement parks, and malls will remain closed until further notice, the Department of Economic Development (DED) in the UAE’s capital city announced, as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi extends the suspension announced through several circulars that were issued earlier this month until further notice,” the DED said in a statement on Twitter.

Entertainment game halls and gaming centers will also be closed indefinitely. Shopping centers have also been shut.

The Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi extends the suspension announced through several circulars that were issued earlier this month until further notice. pic.twitter.com/wOqTC3yWPO — دائرة التنمية الاقتصادية - أبوظبي (@AbuDhabiDED) April 4, 2020

Action will be taken against anyone who violates instructions, the DED added.

Also read: Coronavirus: UAE recommends everyone wear a mask while in public

Abu Dhabi in mid-March announced that it would be closing tourist attractions, the Louvre Museum, and theme parks in the city to prevent the virus from spreading further.

All events were suspended and night clubs were also asked to close.

The UAE has reported 1,505 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10 virus-related deaths. A total of 125 people have recovered so far.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai announces two-week 24-hour curfew as disinfection continues

Coronavirus: $270 fine for walking next to others, $1,360 for partying in UAE

Coronavirus: Sweden takes different approach to tackling the outbreak as numbers rise

Last Update: 04:31 KSA 07:31 - GMT 04:31