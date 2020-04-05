Coronavirus: Dubai launches movement permit website, waives fines between April 4-5

Dubai Police clarified on Sunday that fines on violators of the traffic restrictions between April 4-5 have been waived and urged people to register for a movement permit on a new website it launched. Dubai imposed 24-hour restrictions as part of a nationwide sanitation program to fight the spread of the coronavirus for the coming two weeks.
Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai: The movement permit website is for general members of the public who are allowed to go out for essential needs such as buying food and medicine, medical emergencies and for COVID-19 testing. pic.twitter.com/FepsvrjR3w— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 5, 2020
“The movement permit website is for general members of the public who are allowed to go out for essential needs such as buying food and medicine, medical emergencies and for COVID-19 testing,” the Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai said in a statement.
