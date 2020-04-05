Coronavirus: Dubai launches movement permit website, waives fines between April 4-5

Dubai Police clarified on Sunday that fines on violators of the traffic restrictions between April 4-5 have been waived and urged people to register for a movement permit on a new website it launched. Dubai imposed 24-hour restrictions as part of a nationwide sanitation program to fight the spread of the coronavirus for the coming two weeks.

“Dubai Police: Radar fines imposed against violators of traffic restrictions in Dubai from (April 4) until today (April 5), will be waived. Going forward, anyone who wishes to go out must obtain a movement permit to avoid fines & legal action. To apply: https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/permits,” the Dubai Media office tweeted on Sunday night.

The Dubai Police said radars would be not be activated for those motorists passing through Dubai to other emirates violating the restrictions, provided that they use inter-emirates roads like “the Mohammed bin Zayed road and Emirates road and do not stop in Dubai.”

Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai: The movement permit website is for general members of the public who are allowed to go out for essential needs such as buying food and medicine, medical emergencies and for COVID-19 testing. pic.twitter.com/FepsvrjR3w — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 5, 2020

“The movement permit website is for general members of the public who are allowed to go out for essential needs such as buying food and medicine, medical emergencies and for COVID-19 testing,” the Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai said in a statement.

The committee clarified that those people working in the sectors exempted from the traffic and movement restrictions are not required to register on the new website.

Video: #Dubai Police use radars to detect violators of the traffic restrictions during the weekend nighttime curfew as authorities carry out an anti-#coronavirus sanitation campaign, clarifying that those with permits will be exempted from the violations.https://t.co/eHV3afQGBO pic.twitter.com/8sLzvqsFV2 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 27, 2020

“However, with regard to the exempt sectors and their employees, registration is not required, but they must obtain a letter from the employer stating their movement t o& from work. The paper has to be presented if stopped by authorities. It can also be used to waive violations by radar,” they added in the statement.

Read more:

Why is coronavirus killing more men than women?

How much you are exposed to the coronavirus affects disease severity: Experts

Coronavirus: Countries begin hijacking medical goods over supply shortage fears

Last Update: 19:31 KSA 22:31 - GMT 19:31