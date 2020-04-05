Coronavirus: Kuwait announces six new recoveries, bringing total recoveries to 99

Six people in Kuwait have recovered from the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 99, the Minister of Health Basel al-Sabah announced on Sunday.

Kuwait on Saturday reported its first virus-related fatality in a 46-year-old Indian national who had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit in one of the country’s facilities.

There has been a total of 479 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kuwait.

As part of precautionary measures, Kuwait imposed an 11-hour curfew from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m., and announced the issuance of a 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($32,000) fine and a possible three-year jail term for anyone who violates the curfew.

Schools and universities have also been suspended until August, and all international flights have been halted indefinitely.

