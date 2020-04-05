Coronavirus: Oman reports 21 new cases, one new death

Oman reported 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one new virus-related death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 298, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The total number of deaths in country due to the virus is two, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the country reached 61, according to the ministry.

Citizens and residentsare urged to refrain from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary, the Ministry of Health added.

Oman announced new measures in the country in March as it ramps up efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Government services must reduce their staffing to only 30 percent of the total number of employees, according to ONA. All other employees will work remotely to combat the outbreak.

Public gatherings will be banned in the country, and authorities will take measures against all violators, the Committee to Combat Coronavirus announced.

Last Update: 07:13 KSA 10:13 - GMT 07:13