The confirmed cases of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia reached to 2,385 in the last 24 hours as the death toll rose to 34, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A total of 206 had tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours in the Kingdom, the ministry said, adding that five people had died.

Last Update: 13:30 KSA 16:30 - GMT 13:30