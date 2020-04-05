UAE confirms 294 new coronavirus cases, total 1,798 so far

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 294 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 1,798 cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health.

“The new cases are from different nationalities, all of whom are in stable condition and subject to the necessary health care. The Ministry also indicated that the increase in the number of infections is due to the lack of commitment to the preventive and precautionary measures, social distancing and quarantine procedures, in addition to cases related to people who travel abroad,” state WAM news agency reported citing health official.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed on Tuesday that 19 people recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 144 so far.

The nighttime curfew in Dubai was extended to a full-day curfew for the upcoming on Sunday as the city continues the nationwide sanitation program to counter the spread of coronavirus.

All residency visas will also be extended in the UAE, and all administrative fines will be waived for anyone who overstays their visit visa, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

