Coronavirus: Dubai approves permits for dog walking

Residents and citizens looking to take their dog for a walk during Dubai’s 24-hour national sanitation program can apply for a permit through the emirate’s new website, multiple users reported.

On Saturday, Dubai extended its previous nighttime curfew to all day and night for two weeks, subject to renewal, as authorities step up lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The UAE has also instituted various fines for those that do not abide by new quarantine rules, including a 2000 UAE dirham fine for leaving the house for reasons unrelated to work or for necessity, and a 1,000 UAE dirham fine for not wearing a face mask in closed spaces.

The UAE Ministry of Health has since advised that everyone should wear a mask when in public for safety, and to practice good social distancing measures to control the spread of the virus.

Individuals who work in vital sectors are exempt from the curfew and can obtain a letter from their employer stating their movement to and from work.

Those working in some sectors are allowed to commute to work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those sectors include: banking, finance, and currency exchange sectors, maintenance services, laundry services (for select outlets), and social welfare services.

The UAE has reported 2,076 infections of coronavirus with 11 fatalities. There have been 167 recoveries so far.

Last Update: 16:18 KSA 19:18 - GMT 16:18