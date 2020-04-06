Coronavirus: French ambassador praises Saudi doctors aiding in France

The French ambassador to Saudi Arabia expressed gratitude and praised Saudi Arabian doctors who stayed in France to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on the French embassy’s Twitter account, Francois Gouyette said the 250 doctors have displayed a “beautiful gesture of solidarity.”

“The courage demonstrated by these Saudi doctors is just amazing,” Gouyette said.

He also said that the gesture is a “symbol of the friendship and cooperation between the French and Saudi people,” thanking the doctors and the Saudi authorities for the help provided in France.

Coronavirus has killed 8,078 people in France, as of Sunday, and has infected 70,478.

France announced on March 17 its residents would be confined to their homes to curb the spread of the virus as a daily surge of infections threatened to overwhelm the health system. The measures have been extended until April 15, and are likely to be extended again.

