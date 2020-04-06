Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 109 new cases in 24 hours, total tops 665

Kuwait recorded 109 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 665, the Ministry of Health announced.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Eight of the new cases are related to travel, the ministry spokesman said. They include five cases of Kuwaiti nationals who traveled to the United Kingdom, two cases of Kuwaiti nationals who traveled to Spain, and one case of a Kuwaiti national who had traveled to the United States.

The other 101 new cases are all of residents who have had direct contact with previously infected individuals.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 109 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 4 حالات شفاء بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 665 حالة pic.twitter.com/ckAeOxYstb — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) April 6, 2020

Four people recovered from the virus in Kuwait in the last 24 hours, the Minister of Health Basel al-Sabah announced earlier on Monday, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 103.

Kuwait has imposed strict precautionary measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. An 11-hour nationwide curfew has been imposed, and all public gatherings have been banned.

Schools and universities have also been suspended until August, and all international flights were halted until further notice.

Read more:

Coronavirus: The fall of the Gulf’s own Meryl Streep who called for a ban on expats

Coronavirus: A Kuwaiti designer reveals what life is like in quarantine

Kuwaiti influencer faces investigation for promoting unlicensed ‘coronavirus test’

Last Update: 09:26 KSA 12:26 - GMT 09:26