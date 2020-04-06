Coronavirus: Oman reports 33 new cases, raising total to 331

Oman reported 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the country to 331, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

A total of 61 people have recovered from the virus in the Sultanate, the ministry added. So far, two coronavirus fatalities have been announced.

Citizens and residents are advised to refrain from leaving the house unless absolutely necessary, the ministry said, calling on the public to adhere to instructions put forth by the World Health Organization about maintaining personal hygiene to prevent the virus from spreading.

Oman in March imposed new measures to curb the outbreak in the country, including banning public gatherings and ordering government services to reduce their staff by 30 percent.

