Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in several cities, including Riyadh

Saudi Arabia is imposing a 24-hour curfew and lockdown on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Hofuf and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar, the Saudi Press Agency reports citing a source from the interior ministry.

“This action comes within the framework of the efforts undertaken by the Kingdom to confront the coronavirus pandemic and in implementation of the recommendations of the competent health authorities to raise the degree of precautionary and preventive measures in order to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents,” the interior source was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.

The decision will not be imposed on persons and groups working in the vital industries within the public and private sectors, the interior source added.

Read more: Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: The latest facts about what is closed and banned

Earlier on Monday, Saudi Arabia confirmed four new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the Kingdom to 38, according to data on the Ministry of Health.

Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease first began earlier this year.

Part of the measures taken by the Kingdom includes suspending the seasonal minor Umrah pilgrimage for national and foreign worshippers to introducing a lockdown of the country and establishing a curfew to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more:

Coronavirus: French ambassador praises Saudi doctors aiding in France

Coronavirus: Youngest Saudi patient recovered, moved back home

Coronavirus: Death toll in Saudi Arabia rises to 38, total cases reach 2,523

Last Update: 18:53 KSA 21:53 - GMT 18:53