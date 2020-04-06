Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 61 new cases, bringing total to 2,463

Saudi Arabia recorded 61 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 2,463, according to data on the Ministry of Health’s website dedicated to COVID-19 news.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that they would provide more details about the new cases at a press conference scheduled later today.

Saudi Arabia has reported 34 virus-related fatalities so far.

The ministry on Sunday said that out of the total confirmed cases, 47 percent are of Saudi patients while 53 percent are of non-citizens.

While there has been a decrease in people’s mobility in general in Saudi Arabia, the health ministry spokesman said, the rate of mobility related to recreation and shopping is worrying.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued on Sunday directives for the foreign minister to work on procedures that will allow Saudi citizens to return to the Kingdom following the suspension of flights around the world amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Last Update: 07:43 KSA 10:43 - GMT 07:43