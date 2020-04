The UAE reports 277 new coronavirus cases and one new virus-related death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,076, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The new death is of an individual of Asian origins, the spokeswoman for the ministry Dr. Farida al-Husseini said.

Meanwhile, 23 people have recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 167.

Last Update: 13:39 KSA 16:39 - GMT 13:39