Coronavirus: Youngest Saudi patient recovered, moved back home

The youngest recovered coronavirus patient in Saudi Arabia, who is just weeks old, was transported home following his hospital stay, a video shared on social media shows.

Khalid, only weeks old, was carried in a hospital crib and transported in an ambulance car to his family’s house in a town called al-Duwadimi in Riyadh province.

The baby was only four days old when he was infected with COVID-19, local media reported.

Saudi Arabia recorded 61 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 2,463, according to data on the Ministry of Health’s website dedicated to COVID-19 news. Saudi Arabia has reported 34 virus-related fatalities so far.

The Kingdom has taken measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.



Last Update: 10:05 KSA 13:05 - GMT 10:05