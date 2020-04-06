Coronavirus: Even pedestrians and cyclists can’t go out without permission in Dubai

Pedestrians and cyclists in Dubai will also have to register for a movement permit during the 24-hour restrictions as part of a nationwide sanitation program, according to an update on the newly launched Dubai permit website.

Walking and cycling have been introduced on Monday among the transport options given for people to click on while applying for permission to go out.



Dubai imposed on Sunday 24-hour restrictions as part of a nationwide sanitation program to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Dubai Police urged people to register for a movement permit on the website https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/permits.

Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai: The movement permit website is for general members of the public who are allowed to go out for essential needs such as buying food and medicine, medical emergencies and for COVID-19 testing. pic.twitter.com/FepsvrjR3w — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 5, 2020

“The movement permit website is for general members of the public who are allowed to go out for essential needs such as buying food and medicine, medical emergencies and for COVID-19 testing,” the Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai said in a statement.



The committee clarified that those people working in the sectors exempted from the traffic and movement restrictions are not required to register on the new website.

