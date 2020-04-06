Qatar confirms 228 new cases of coronavirus mostly in returning citizens, residents

Qatar confirmed it has detected 228 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus while adding that a total of 131 have recovered from the virus so far, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

The health officials said most of the newly registered cases belonged to citizens and residents who recently returned from their travel abroad while some of the cases were detected among migrant workers.

A day earlier, Qatar confirmed another death due to the coronavirus after an 88-year-old Qatari citizen suffering from chronic diseases died of the virus.

Part of the measures taken by Qatar to control the spread of the coronavirus includes the closure of all non-vital businesses until further notice except for vital sectors like supermarkets and pharmacies.

The government also shut down all shops and bank branches in shopping malls, except for food stores and pharmacies, in addition to closing down part of the Industrial Area. Mosques and communal religious prayers, including Friday prayers, have also been suspended.

Last Update: 16:46 KSA 19:46 - GMT 16:46