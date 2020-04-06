Qatar confirms new coronavirus death in elderly citizen, 279 new cases detected

Qatar confirmed another death due to the coronavirus after an 88-year-old Qatari citizen suffering from chronic diseases died of the virus on Sunday, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

Health ministry officials also said that it detected 279 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total to 1,604 cases as of Sunday.

“MOPH announces new death case, 88-year-old Qatari citizen who was suffering from several chronic diseases and infected with Coronavirus, in addition to 14 recovery cases, bringing the total cases of recovery to 123 cases,” the state-run Qatar News Agency reported in a tweet.

The Ministry of Public Health said that a majority of the new cases detected were related to cases of travelers returning from abroad or for those who have been in contact with these travelers.

Part of the measures taken by Qatar to control the spread of the coronavirus includes the closure of all non-vital businesses until further notice except for vital sectors like supermarkets and pharmacies.

The government also shut down all shops and bank branches in shopping malls, except for food stores and pharmacies, in addition to closing down part of the Industrial Area. Mosques and communal religious prayers, including Friday prayers, have also been suspended.

