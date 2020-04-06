UAE sends 10 tons of medical supplies to Italy to help counter coronavirus

A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying approximately 10 tons of medical supplies was dispatched to Italy to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefiting over 10,000 healthcare professionals, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
This initiative is part of the UAE's commitment to cooperating with countries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in order to bolster global efforts to curb the virus’ spread.
Al Shamsi said this aid comes within the framework of numerous other initiatives undertaken by the UAE to combat the spread of COVID-19. “These initiatives include emergency assistance collaborations with the World Health Organization, WHO, as well as the provision of aid to various countries, including China, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Seychelles to help them overcome this crisis.”
The Italian Ambassador said: “We are currently experiencing a phase that can only be described as war against an invisible enemy waged by our medical personnel, and the personal protective equipment provided today by the UAE to Italy is our weapon in this battle.
“Italy will never forget the countries that supported it during this difficult period, which is not only a health crisis but an economic and community one as well,” he added.