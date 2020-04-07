Coronavirus: Dubai begins installing isolators separating drivers from passengers

Dubai Taxi Corporation has begun installing transparent isolators in its fleet of taxis separating between the driver and passengers as part of measures against the spread of the coronavirus, the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said in a statement.

“The installation of these isolators, which will ensure a full separation between taxi drivers and passengers, provides greater levels of protection during journeys. The isolators have already been deployed in many taxis and work is ongoing to install them in the rest of the Dubai Taxi fleet. The initiative is another step by RTA to safeguard the health and safety of the community,” the statement from RTA read.

Watch: #Dubai authorities focused the second night of a nationwide disinfection campaign to sanitize the metro, taxis, buses and trams, videos posted by the Dubai Media Office show, as part of efforts to prevent the #coronavirus from spreading further. https://t.co/d856W04iZy pic.twitter.com/Avz4IqBzXF — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 28, 2020

“Dubai Taxis vehicles undergo daily sanitization and disinfection after each use and hand-sanitizer dispensers are always available on board. Taxi drivers strictly adhere to preventive practices including constantly wearing masks and gloves. They also follow strict guidelines in opening and closing taxi doors to minimize contact and infection in line with directives aimed at protecting the health and safety of the community,” the statement added.

Read more:

Dubai Taxis to sanitize passenger surfaces after trips to combat coronavirus

Coronavirus: UAE recommends everyone wear a mask while in public

UAE launches mobile drive-through coronavirus test center

Last month, taxis across Dubai implemented precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, including sanitizing all passenger surfaces and door handles after every trip, according to a video published on the Government of Dubai’s official Twitter account at the time.

The UAE on Monday reported 277 new coronavirus cases and one new virus-related death, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,076.

Last Update: 01:42 KSA 04:42 - GMT 01:42