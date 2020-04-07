Coronavirus: Two-year-old, 72-year-old latest to recover in Kuwait

Kuwait announced two new coronavirus recoveries on Tuesday, a two-year-old boy and a 72-year-old man, bringing the total to 105, according to the minister of health.

The boy is an expatriate in the country and the man is a Kuwaiti national, Dr. Basel al-Sabah said in a tweet.

A total of 665 cases were confirmed in Kuwait as of Monday and only one death. Kuwait health ministry said 20 people out of 561 active cases are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Several measures have been implemented over the past few weeks to help slow the spread of the new deadly virus. The latest decision was to impose a total lockdown on some areas for the next two weeks, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Monday.

Previously implemented measures include an 11-hour nationwide curfew, and a ban on all public gatherings.



