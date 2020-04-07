Dubai opens third drive-through coronavirus testing center

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has opened a drive-through COVID-19 testing center at the Al Nasr Club for the general public on Tuesday, according to the Dubai Media Office.
The new center is one of the three testing centers run by DHA in the emirate, as part of intensified efforts to combat the coronavirus.
The center, staffed by various highly-trained medical personnel, caters to senior citizens, expectant women, people of determination, people with chronic diseases, and people with COVID-19 symptoms.