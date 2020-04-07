Dubai opens third drive-through coronavirus testing center

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has opened a drive-through COVID-19 testing center at the Al Nasr Club for the general public on Tuesday, according to the Dubai Media Office.



The new center is one of the three testing centers run by DHA in the emirate, as part of intensified efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Open from 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. daily for both nationals and expatriates, the center enables members of the public to do a five-minute test free of charge without having to leave their car. The Test results will be available in 48 hours.

The center, staffed by various highly-trained medical personnel, caters to senior citizens, expectant women, people of determination, people with chronic diseases, and people with COVID-19 symptoms.

On the occasion of World Health Day on Tuesday, DHA had a special message for all its medical staff: “To all our medical staff on the occasion of WorldHealthDay, we want to tell you that you are our pride and you are a role model for all of us and your efforts in facing the Coronavirus challenge will forever remain in our memories and in our hearts.”



Meanwhile, the UAE reported 283 new coronavirus cases and one new virus-related death, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,359, according to the Ministry of Health.

