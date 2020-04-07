Qatar confirms two new coronavirus deaths, 225 new cases detected

Qatar confirmed two more deaths due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total deaths in the country to six, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health.



Health ministry officials also said that it detected 225 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total to 2057 cases as of Tuesday.

Qatar’s ruler has asked the government to postpone $8.2 billion in unawarded contracts on capital expenditure projects due to the coronavirus outbreak, a bond prospectus seen by Reuters showed.

The spread of the coronavirus may continue to negatively impact the Qatari economy and financial markets and could lead to a recession, the Gulf state also said in the document, dated April 7.

Qatar on Tuesday started marketing a triple-tranche US dollar-denominated bond.

Last Update: 16:42 KSA 19:42 - GMT 16:42