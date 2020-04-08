GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting through video conferencing

The Ministers of the Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member countries held their 37th meeting on Tuesday through video conferencing, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).



The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.



The meeting was organized to highlight the keenness of GCC leaders to strengthen the Gulf security system, as well as develop its existing institutions, protect the security and stability of the Gulf region, and maintain the safety of all GCC citizens and residents.





During the meeting, participants highlighted the importance of enhancing the cooperation and coordination in police and security work of GCC member countries, to serve their common interests.



The meeting also discussed several issues and topics on its agenda related to joint security, as well as how to enhance the security and police work of GCC states, combat crime and achieve regional security.

