Coronavirus: Bahrain to spend $570 mln on salaries for 100,000 employees

Bahrain's government will spend $570 million in salaries for 100,000 private sector workers from April to June to help with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the labor ministry said on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus.



The government will also pay electricity and water bills for all Bahraini citizens and businesses and will extend some tax breaks on properties and tourism, it said in a statement.



The initiative is part of a $11 billion stimulus package announced by the government for the private sector to mitigate the impact on the economy from the outbreak.





Read more:

Health minister says Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases could reach 200,000 within weeks



Coronavirus: Egypt to suspend Ramadan group iftars, activities, says Ministry



Surgical, cotton masks do not prevent coronavirus infection: Report

Last Update: 12:06 KSA 15:06 - GMT 12:06