Coronavirus: Dubai suspends marriage, divorce during lockdown

Coronavirus lockdowns may make or break relationships, but in Dubai marriages and divorces have been suspended “until further notice” to avoid gatherings that could spread the disease.

Dubai’s justice department said Wednesday that the decision was among the “measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic” rolled out in the emirate which is under a strict lockdown.

Justice Khaled al-Hawsni of the family court also said on the department’s website that couples who have already completed marriage formalities must not organize wedding parties “even among their immediate circles.”

Members of a medical team wearing protective suits clean an escalator, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai. (Reuters)

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Wednesday 300 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 2,659, the health ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 12 died and 186 recovered so far.

The UAE announced on Saturday the extentionsion of the nationwide disinfection program until further notice. Meanwhile, Dubai extended the temporary closure of commercial activities in the emirate until April 18 in line with its ongoing efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Last Update: 14:35 KSA 17:35 - GMT 14:35