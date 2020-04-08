Coronavirus: Saudi Arabian four-year-old patient sends ‘stay home’ message

A Saudi Arabian four-year-old girl, who has coronavirus, sent a heartfelt video message from her hospital room telling everyone to not leave their homes.

Alya al-Sherif, who lives in the city of Taif, is shown in the video with good spirits – playing, drawing, and laughing despite her infection.

In a video recorded for Al Arabiya, she tells everyone: “Stay home, do not leave. If you leave, you’ll get infected with the coronavirus.”

Saudi Arabia has recorded 2,932 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday with 631 recoveries. The Kingdom’s virus death toll stands at 41.

The Kingdom has taken high precautionary and preventive measures including 24-hour curfews in some areas.

